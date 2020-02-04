Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Three Women Disappear

Three Women Disappear

With bonus novel Come and Get Us

by

by

Three women fled the scene — but did one commit the crime?

When mob accountant Anthony Costello, nephew of the don of central Florida, is fatally stabbed in his own kitchen, the numbers are off. Way off. There were three women in the house with him that morning — his wife, Anna; his maid, Serena; and his personal chef, Sarah. All three have reason to want him dead. And all three are missing.

What’s more, chef Sarah happens to be married to homicide detective Sean Walsh. Walsh may be a bad husband, but he’s a good cop. And one with a ready audience: his vengeful ex-partner, who’s in charge of the investigation; and Anthony’s uncle, who has his own powerful hold over Walsh. Both are watching his every move.

But even if Walsh can find the women and bring them in, it’ll be their word against that of a dead man — and none of them can be trusted.



Read More

Genre: Mystery & Thriller / Fiction / Thrillers / Suspense

On Sale: October 26th 2020

Price: $14.99 / $18.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 368

ISBN-13: 9780316541626

Little Brown and Company Logo
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews