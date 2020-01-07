Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Murder Thy Neighbor

As seen on Discovery ID, these two true-crime thrillers follow a neighbors’ quarrel that turns violent and cyber-bullying that explodes in a double murder.

MURDER THY NEIGHBOR: Ann Hoover is a nice woman but she hates her neighbor. Ten months ago, Roy Kirk moved in next door and now his house is in a great state of disrepair and Kirk himself has turned sullen and hostile. When Ann sues him, Kirk will retaliate in a gruesome, horrific manner. (with Andrew Bourelle)

MURDER IRL: to come (with Max Dilallo)


Genre:

On Sale: September 22nd 2020

Price: $25.98 / $32.98 (CAD)

ISBN-13: 9781549158520

Edition: Unabridged

What's Inside

