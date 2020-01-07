



MURDER THY NEIGHBOR: Ann Hoover is a nice woman but she hates her neighbor. Ten months ago, Roy Kirk moved in next door and now his house is in a great state of disrepair and Kirk himself has turned sullen and hostile. When Ann sues him, Kirk will retaliate in a gruesome, horrific manner. (with Andrew Bourelle)











MURDER IRL: to come (with Max Dilallo)

As seen on Discovery ID, these two true-crime thrillers follow a neighbors’ quarrel that turns violent and cyber-bullying that explodes in a double murder.