Murder Beyond the Grave

Murder Beyond the Grave

by

A wealthy kidnapped man fights for his life and a real estate deal turns deadly in these two true crime thrillers that inspired Discovery’s Murder is Forever TV series.

Murder Beyond the Grave (with Andrew Bourelle): Stephen Small has it all: a Ferrari, fancy house, loving wife, and three boys. But the only thing he needs right now is enough air to breathe. Kidnapped, buried in a box, and held for ransom, Stephen has forty-eight hours of oxygen. The clock is ticking . . .

Murder in Paradise (with Christopher Charles): High in the Sierra Nevada mountains, developers Jim and Bonnie Hood excitedly tour Camp Nelson Lodge. They intend to buy and modernize this beautiful rustic property, but the locals don’t like rich outsiders changing their way of life. After a grisly shooting, everybody will discover just how you can make a killing in real estate . . .
Genre: Nonfiction / True Crime / Murder

On Sale: May 12th 2020

Price: $8.99 / $12.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 320

ISBN-13: 9781538763209

Grand Central Publishing Logo
What's Inside

Reader Reviews

Praise

"Every once in a while a writer comes along and fundamentally changes the way people read. He or she is so bright, innovative, so industrious that what they envision and create becomes the measure by which all others are judged. In 1993 one such writer - James Patterson - began to do just that. Now...with his mission still unfolding, James Patterson is the gold standard by which all others are judged."
Steve Berry, New York Times bestselling author of the Cotton Malone series
"Behind all the noise and numbers, we shouldn't forget that no one gets this big without amazing natural storytelling talent - which is what James Patterson has, in spades."
Lee Child, #1 New York Times bestselling author of the Jack Reacher series
James Patterson's Murder Is Forever