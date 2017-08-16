Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Murder Beyond the Grave
A wealthy kidnapped man fights for his life and a real estate deal turns deadly in these two true crime thrillers that inspired Discovery’s Murder is Forever TV series.Read More
Murder Beyond the Grave (with Andrew Bourelle): Stephen Small has it all: a Ferrari, fancy house, loving wife, and three boys. But the only thing he needs right now is enough air to breathe. Kidnapped, buried in a box, and held for ransom, Stephen has forty-eight hours of oxygen. The clock is ticking . . .
Murder in Paradise (with Christopher Charles): High in the Sierra Nevada mountains, developers Jim and Bonnie Hood excitedly tour Camp Nelson Lodge. They intend to buy and modernize this beautiful rustic property, but the locals don’t like rich outsiders changing their way of life. After a grisly shooting, everybody will discover just how you can make a killing in real estate . . .
Praise
"Every once in a while a writer comes along and fundamentally changes the way people read. He or she is so bright, innovative, so industrious that what they envision and create becomes the measure by which all others are judged. In 1993 one such writer - James Patterson - began to do just that. Now...with his mission still unfolding, James Patterson is the gold standard by which all others are judged."
—Steve Berry, New York Times bestselling author of the Cotton Malone series
—Steve Berry, New York Times bestselling author of the Cotton Malone series
"Behind all the noise and numbers, we shouldn't forget that no one gets this big without amazing natural storytelling talent - which is what James Patterson has, in spades."
—Lee Child, #1 New York Times bestselling author of the Jack Reacher series
—Lee Child, #1 New York Times bestselling author of the Jack Reacher series