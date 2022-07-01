Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>

The True Crime File
The True Crime File

Serial Killers, Famous Kidnappings, Great Cons, Survivors & Their Stories, Forensics, Oddities & Absurdities, Quotes & Quizzes

by Workman Publishing

Compiled by Kim Daly

May 10, 2022

400 Pages

It’s a total crime wave: A mini encyclopedia of true crime, packed with stories of killers, cons, survivors, forensics and more!

More than 200 stories of killers, con artists, master thieves, and brazen kidnappers—and strong survivors, detectives, forensic breakthroughs, and legal minds on all sides of the action. In other words, a mini-encyclopedia perfect for newcomers and hard-core crime fans alike.
Here are the big names—Bundy, Manson, Berkowitz, Borden, and the Black Dahlia. The lingering mysteries—like JonBenet Ramsey and Natalie Wood. The disturbing puzzle of the Zodiac Killer. The true story behind the most lurid headline ever: “Headless Body in the Topless Bar.” Plus a feast of trivia and more, including the Psychopath test, how DNA profiling began, tattoo analysis, and quizzes like “Where Did They Hide?” and “Serial Killer Trophies.”
 

Praise

"The scope of Daly’s coverage is commendable…. A great entry point for those exploring true crime."—Library Journal

"For something light and lively and perfect for airport or car-ride, The True Crime File absolutely fits."—The Bookworm Sez
