Kiss the Girls

Join Alex Cross on his most terrifying murder case yet in this #1 New York Times bestseller and one of PBS's "100 Great American Reads."







In Los Angeles, a reporter investigating a series of murders is killed. In Chapel Hill, North Carolina, a beautiful medical intern suddenly disappears. In the sequel toWashington D.C.’s Alex Cross is back to solve the most baffling and terrifying murder case ever. Two clever pattern killers are collaborating, cooperating, competing-and they are working coast to coast.