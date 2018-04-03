Kiss the Girls

Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Join Alex Cross on his most terrifying murder case yet in this #1 New York Times bestseller and one of PBS’s “100 Great American Reads.”

In Los Angeles, a reporter investigating a series of murders is killed. In Chapel Hill, North Carolina, a beautiful medical intern suddenly disappears. In the sequel to Along Came a Spider, Washington D.C.’s Alex Cross is back to solve the most baffling and terrifying murder case ever. Two clever pattern killers are collaborating, cooperating, competing-and they are working coast to coast.
Genre: Mystery & Thriller / Fiction / Mystery & Detective / Police Procedural

On Sale: December 4th 2018

Price: $9.99 / $12.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 496

ISBN-13: 9781538714485

"One of the best protagonists of the modern thriller genre."
San Francisco Examiner
"One of the best-written heroes in American fiction."
Lisa Scottoline
"A legend. He has thrilled us and kept us on the edge of our seats for years now."
Harlan Coben
