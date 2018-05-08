Fifty Fifty
Fifty Fifty

by

by

Mass Market / ISBN-13: 9781538760666

USD: $9.99  /  CAD: $12.99

ON SALE: January 29th 2019

Genre: Mystery & Thriller / Fiction / Mystery & Detective / Women Sleuths

PAGE COUNT: 432

Mass Market
The Instant #1 Bestseller

What are the chances that convicted killer Sam Blue is innocent of the serial murders of three young women? Determined to clear his name, no matter the cost to her career, Detective Harriet Blue accepts a risky reassignment to a remote town where a diary found on the roadside reveals a murderous plan. And the first killing, shortly after her arrival, suggests that the clock is already ticking. Meanwhile, back in the city, a young woman holds the key to crack Harriet’s brother’s case wide open. If only she could escape the madmen holding her hostage.

Praise

"Patterson has mastered the art of writing page-turning bestsellers."—Chicago Sun-Times
"A must-read author...a master of the craft."—Providence Sunday Journal
"The page-turningest author in the game right now."—San Francisco Chronicle
