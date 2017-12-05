Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Fifty Fifty

Fifty Fifty

by

by

Detective Harriet Blue is determined to clear a convicted killer’s name . . . but when there’s another murder, can she escape the madmen holding her hostage?

What are the chances that convicted killer Sam Blue is innocent of the serial murders of three young women? Determined to clear his name, no matter the cost to her career, Detective Harriet Blue accepts a risky reassignment to a remote town where a diary found on the roadside reveals a murderous plan.

And the first killing, shortly after her arrival, suggests that the clock is already ticking. Meanwhile, back in the city, a young woman holds the key to crack Harriet’s brother’s case wide open. If only she could escape the madmen holding her hostage.
Read More

Genre: Mystery & Thriller / Fiction / Mystery & Detective / Women Sleuths

On Sale: August 7th 2018

Price: $15.99 / $20.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 400

ISBN-13: 9781538760659

Grand Central Publishing Logo
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews

Praise

"Patterson has mastered the art of writing page-turning bestsellers."—Chicago Sun-Times
"A must-read author...a master of the craft."—Providence Sunday Journal
"The page-turningest author in the game right now."—San Francisco Chronicle
Read More Read Less