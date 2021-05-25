Death of the Black Widow
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

Death of the Black Widow

by

by

Grand Central Publishing Logo

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound See All

Trade Paperback / ISBN-13: 9781538709894

USD: $25.99  /  CAD: $32.99

ON SALE: April 19th 2022

Genre: Mystery & Thriller / Fiction / Thrillers / Psychological

PAGE COUNT: 480

Select a format:

Trade Paperback Large Print
ebook Hardcover Audiobook Downloadable Unabridged See All
A rookie never forgets his first case.  
 
On his first night with Detroit PD, Officer Walter O’Brien is called to a murder scene. A terrified twenty-year-old has bludgeoned her kidnapper with skill that shocks even O’Brien’s veteran partner. The young woman is also a brilliant escape artist. Her bold flight from police custody makes the case impossible to solve—and, for Walter, even more impossible to forget.
 
By the time Walter’s promoted to detective, his fascination with the missing, gray-eyed woman is approaching obsession. And when Walter discovers that he’s not alone in his search, one truth is certain. This deadly string of secrets didn’t begin in his home city—but he’s going to make sure it ends there.   
 

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews