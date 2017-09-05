Two twins face a world of Death Row and dystopia in James Patterson’s gripping thriller-perfect for fans of The Hunger Games.





Seventeen-year-old Becca Greenfield was snatched from her small hometown. She was thrown into a maximum-security prison and put on Death Row with other kids her age. Until her execution, Becca’s told to fit in and shut her mouth . . . but Becca’s never been very good at either. Her sister Cassie was always the good twin.





There were no charges. There was no trial. There will be no escape. Becca’s only hope is that her twin sister will find her. That perfect little priss Cassie will stop following the rules and start breaking them, before it’s too late. Because her jailers made a mistake that could get them both killed: They took the wrong twin.





Crazy House is a non-stop thrill ride from James Patterson, the #1 bestselling author of Maximum Ride, Witch and Wizard, and Confessions of a Murder Suspect.