Burn
Perfect for fans of Black Mirror and Warcross, this gripping sequel to Stray finds Lona delving into her past so she can face her futureRead More
Lona Sixteen Always is about to become Lona Seventeen Always, but she isn’t feeling older or wiser. Though she escaped from the Path, the virtual reality experiment in which she was raised, she’s learned that real life is full of challenges.
Plagued by strange memories and dreams, and feeling pressured by her friends to just be normal, Lona begins to question her own sanity. She suspects that the only way to feel whole is to solve the mystery of her dreams-it almost feels like someone’s trying to send her a message, but where are the clues pointing? In the bid to find out who she really is, Lona will fall headlong into a trap far more dangerous and cunning than she could ever have imagined.
Edgar-award winning master of suspense Monica Hesse brings us a richly imagined speculative world where sought-after answers could cost the asker everything.
*This ebook includes bonus excerpts from Monica Hesse’s historical fiction novels Girl in the Blue Coat and The War Outside.
Edition: Digital original
Praise for Girl in the Blue Coat:
"Girl in the Blue Coat is a powerful, compelling coming-of-age story set against the dark and dangerous backdrop of World War II. It's an important and page-turning look at the choices all of us--including young adults--have to make in wartime. A beautiful combination of heartbreak, loss, young love, and hope."—Kristin Hannah, #1 New York Times bestselling author of The Nightingale
"A tapestry of guilt and acceptance, growing responsibility, and reluctant heroism, Hanneke's coming-of-age under heartbreaking circumstances is a jarring reminder of how war consumes and transforms the passions of ordinary life. Every devastating moment of this beautiful novel is both poignant and powerful, and every word feels true."—Elizabeth Wein, New York Times bestselling author of Black Dove, White Raven; Rose Under Fire; and the Printz Honor-winning Code Name Verity
"In an occupied city, a young woman's daring transforms into true courage when she confronts a mystifying disappearance. From page one, I couldn't turn the pages fast enough. Enthralling."—Judy Blundell, New York Times bestselling author of Strings Attached and the National Book Award-winning What I Saw and How I Lied
"It's no small feat to bring the past to life, especially a history as dark and desperate as World War II. Monica Hesse does just this with Hanneke's story. Brace yourself, dear reader, to have your heart bruised--and possibly even broken--in the most meaningful of ways."—Ryan Graudin, author of The Walled City and Wolf by Wolf
* "[An] affecting novel...that skillfully combines reality with fiction. Her characters come alive, and...Hesse's pacing infuses her story with thriller suspense, enriching the narrative with dramatic surprises both small and large."—Booklist, starred review
* "Riveting... a gripping historical mystery."—Publishers Weekly, starred review