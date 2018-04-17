Burn

Perfect for fans of Black Mirror and Warcross, this gripping sequel to Stray finds Lona delving into her past so she can face her future



Lona Sixteen Always is about to become Lona Seventeen Always, but she isn’t feeling older or wiser. Though she escaped from the Path, the virtual reality experiment in which she was raised, she’s learned that real life is full of challenges.



Plagued by strange memories and dreams, and feeling pressured by her friends to just be normal, Lona begins to question her own sanity. She suspects that the only way to feel whole is to solve the mystery of her dreams-it almost feels like someone’s trying to send her a message, but where are the clues pointing? In the bid to find out who she really is, Lona will fall headlong into a trap far more dangerous and cunning than she could ever have imagined.



Edgar-award winning master of suspense Monica Hesse brings us a richly imagined speculative world where sought-after answers could cost the asker everything.



*This ebook includes bonus excerpts from Monica Hesse’s historical fiction novels Girl in the Blue Coat and The War Outside.



