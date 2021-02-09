Journey to the Heart of the Abyss
Journey to the Heart of the Abyss

by

Hardcover / ISBN-13: 9780759555075

USD: $18.99  /  CAD: $23.99

ON SALE: October 26th 2021

Genre: Teen & Young Adult / Young Adult Fiction / Dystopian

PAGE COUNT: 384

The sequel to London Shah’s thrilling futuristic mystery The Light at the Bottom of the World, perfect for fans of Illuminae and These Broken Stars

Leyla McQueen has finally reunited with her father after breaking him out of the illegal government prison, Broadmoor—but freedom comes at a terrible cost. As Leyla celebrates being with her father, she must grapple with the pain of losing Ari. Now separated from the boy who has her heart and labeled the nation’s number one enemy, Leyla must risk illegal travel with her father through unchartered waters in their quest for the truth behind Mr. McQueen’s arrest.

Across Britain, the fallout from Mr. McQueen’s escape has escalated tensions between Anthropoid and non-Anthropoid communities, bringing them to an all-time high. And, as Leyla and her friends fight to uncover the startling truths about their world, she discovers her own shocking past—and the horrifying secrets behind her father’s abduction and arrest. But as these long-buried truths finally begin to surface, so, too, do the authorities’ terrible future plans. And if the ever-pervasive fear prevents the people from taking a stand now, the abyss could stay in the dark forever.

Praise

Praise for The Light at the Bottom of the World:
"A work of fathomless imagination."—Samantha Shannon, New York Times bestselling author of The Bone Season and Priory of the Orange Tree
"Expertly pairing catastrophe and courage, Shah tells the story of intensely personal problems in a truly perilous world. I love this book."—E.K. Johnston, #1 NYT bestselling author of Star Wars: Queen's Shadow
"A heart-racing adventure that reveals compelling and necessary truths about several critical issues of our times, while delivering all the thrills and twists of an epic quest. A stand-out, must-read book that engulfed me in its enthralling world and characters. Leyla McQueen is queen of the (under)seas!"—S.K. ALi, New York Times bestselling author of The Proudest Blue, Saints & Misfits, and Love From A to Z
"A breathtaking, hope-filled underwater adventure that always leaves room for wonder. The story is pacy, the setting lush and original, but it's Leyla and her positive, determined spirit that will really steal your heart."—Laura Weymouth, author of The Light Between Worlds and A Treason of Thorns
"Shah's debut is a fast-paced masterpiece from start to finish. Readers will fall in love with passionate, persistent Leyla as well as her secretive, swoon-worthy companion, Ari. Shah has skillfully shaped a gorgeous world unlike any those fans [of dystopian fiction] have seen before. But be forewarned: the book ends on a jaw-dropping cliff-hanger. Highly recommended."—School Library Journal
Light the Abyss