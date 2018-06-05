Crazy House
Crazy House

by James Patterson

With Gabrielle Charbonnet

NEW YORK TIMES BESTSELLER
A B&N’S BEST BOOK OF 2017

There were no charges. There was no trial. There will be no escape.

Becca Greenfield was snatched from her small hometown. She was thrown into a maximum-security prison and put on Death Row with other kids her age. Until her execution, Becca’s told to fit in and shut her mouth… but Becca’s never been very good at either. Her sister Cassie was always the good twin.

Becca’s only hope is that her twin sister will find her. That perfect little priss Cassie will stop following the rules and start breaking them, before it’s too late. Because her jailers made a mistake that could get them both killed:

They took the wrong twin.

Praise

"Action-packed fight scenes, flickers of romance, and Patterson's signature speedy chapters should satisfy..."—Booklist
"Patterson's books might as well come with movie tickets as a bonus feature."
New York Times
About the Author

James Patterson is the world’s bestselling author, best known for his many enduring fictional characters and series, including Alex Cross, the Women’s Murder Club, Michael Bennett, Maximum RideMiddle SchoolI Funny, and Jacky Ha-Ha. Patterson’s writing career is characterized by a single mission: to prove to everyone, from children to adults, that there is no such thing as a person who “doesn’t like to read,” only people who haven’t found the right book. He’s given over a million books to school kids and over forty million dollars to support education, and endowed over five thousand college scholarships for teachers. He writes full-time and lives in Florida with his family.
Learn more at jamespatterson.com