21st Birthday
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

21st Birthday

by James Patterson

by Maxine Paetro

Grand Central Publishing Logo

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound See All

Mass Market / ISBN-13: 9781538752869

USD: $9.99  /  CAD: $12.99

ON SALE: December 27th 2022

Genre: Mystery & Thriller / Fiction / Thrillers / Suspense

PAGE COUNT: 416

Select a format:

Mass Market
ebook Hardcover Audiobook Downloadable Unabridged See All

In this thrilling novel from a #1 New York Times bestselling author, Detective Lindsay Boxer takes a vow to protect a young woman from a serial killer long enough to see her twenty-first birthday.

When young wife and mother Tara Burke goes missing with her baby girl, all eyes are on her husband, Lucas. He paints her not as a missing person but a wayward wife—until a gruesome piece of evidence turns the investigation criminal. 
 
While Chronicle reporter Cindy Thomas pursues the story and M.E. Claire Washburn harbors theories that run counter to the SFPD’s, ADA Yuki Castellano sizes Lucas up as a textbook domestic offender . . . who suddenly puts forward an unexpected suspect. If what Lucas tells law enforcement has even a grain of truth, there isn't a woman in the state of California who's safe from the reach of an unspeakable threat.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Women's Murder Club