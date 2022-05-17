From a therapist and MD, and based on their UC Berkeley study: a plan for daily, small-dose meditations of 5 – 15 seconds each, to improve chronic stress, pain, burnout, and more.
Mindfulness has become a part of our everyday lingo, yet it is a practice that many find elusive. Now Jake Eagle, a therapist and longtime mindfulness practitioner and instructor, and Dr. Michael Amster, a physician specializing in chronic pain, share their bite‑sized approach to this life-changing practice, using wonder and awe as an entry point. Their proprietary, science-based A.W.E. Method itself is comprised of just three steps: Attention (giving your focus fully to something you value or find amazing), Wait (take a deep breath and appreciate this cherished item), and Exhale & Expand (as you exhale slowly, allow whatever you are feeling to expand and grow)—for a total of only about 5‑15 seconds. Practiced two or three times a day, these microdoses of mindfulness have been proven to help reduce anxiety, burnout, chronic pain and inflammation, and confer a host of benefits.
You might think you need to stand on the edge of the Grand Canyon, see the ocean at sunrise, or watch a legendary musician perform to truly feel awe; indeed, all other studies had previously relied on taking participants to breathtaking vistas or replicating that experience with virtual reality. Jake and Michael's accessible practice allows you to find awe everywhere, every day. In The Power of Awe, you'll learn:
The surprising and little‑known science of awe
Mindfulness has become a part of our everyday lingo, yet it is a practice that many find elusive. Now Jake Eagle, a therapist and longtime mindfulness practitioner and instructor, and Dr. Michael Amster, a physician specializing in chronic pain, share their bite‑sized approach to this life-changing practice, using wonder and awe as an entry point. Their proprietary, science-based A.W.E. Method itself is comprised of just three steps: Attention (giving your focus fully to something you value or find amazing), Wait (take a deep breath and appreciate this cherished item), and Exhale & Expand (as you exhale slowly, allow whatever you are feeling to expand and grow)—for a total of only about 5‑15 seconds. Practiced two or three times a day, these microdoses of mindfulness have been proven to help reduce anxiety, burnout, chronic pain and inflammation, and confer a host of benefits.
You might think you need to stand on the edge of the Grand Canyon, see the ocean at sunrise, or watch a legendary musician perform to truly feel awe; indeed, all other studies had previously relied on taking participants to breathtaking vistas or replicating that experience with virtual reality. Jake and Michael's accessible practice allows you to find awe everywhere, every day. In The Power of Awe, you'll learn:
The surprising and little‑known science of awe
- The practice of A.W.E.
- How the A.W.E. Method can enhance traditional mental health therapies
- Strategies for using A.W.E. to improve relationships, alleviate existential anxiety, and manage chronic pain
- and more
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use