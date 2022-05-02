Jake Eagle

Jake Eagle, LPC, is a psychotherapist, mindfulness instructor, and a fellow member trainer of the International Association of Neuro‑Linguistic Programming. As a licensed mental health counselor for the past 27 years, now practicing as a meta‑therapist, Jake is also the co‑founder of Live Conscious, alongside his wife Hannah. Together, he and Hannah provide alternative health consultations and lead life‑changing small group retreats around the world. He lives in Hawaii.



Michael Amster, MD, is a physician and faculty member at Touro School of Medicine. He graduated from the University of California, Irvine School of Medicine and completed his pain management fellowship at the University of Iowa. Michael has been working as a pain management specialist for nearly twenty years, and was the founding medical director of the pain management department at Northbay Healthcare, where he served as medical director for nearly eight years before splitting his time between his work as a clinician and teaching mindfulness and wellness to healthcare professionals coping with burnout. As a student of meditation for over 30 years, as well as a certified yoga teacher and meditation teacher trained at Spirit Rock Meditation Center, Michael is also the founder of WellnessforDoctors.com, through which he works with healthcare professionals directly. He lives in Fairfield, CA.