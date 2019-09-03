In this insightful memoir, the New York Times bestselling author of Growing Up Amish tries to reconcile with his father, family, and heritage after leaving his faith behind.





Ira unapologetically, but compassionately, illuminates the inner world of the Amish community through his story of life after leaving, returning to his Amish father, and how they might mend the broken roads between them before it’s too late.

With his singular voice, Ira reveals his experience in BROKEN ROADS. Through difficult reunions, struggles confronted, and betrayals revisited, Ira explores burning questions of faith and identity shared by millions, whether Amish or not. Readers may recognize themselves along these paths with Ira, as he grapples with choices, faith, family, the past, and the future.