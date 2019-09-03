Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Ira Wagler
Ira Wagler is the New York Times bestselling author of Growing Up Amish (Tyndale House, 2011). He is beloved for his vivid depictions of Amish life, as well as his ability to touch those who pursue their own heart’s calling amidst resistance. A popular blogger and speaker originally from Aylmer, Ontario, Ira now resides in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. Read his blog at http://www.irawagler.comRead More
By the Author
Broken Roads
In this insightful memoir, the New York Times bestselling author of Growing Up Amish tries to reconcile with his father, family, and heritage after leaving…