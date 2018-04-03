Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The Cottage on Rose Lane
Includes a bonus short story
“Every story by Hope Ramsay will touch a reader’s heart” (Brenda Novak, New York Times bestselling author) in this sweet contemporary romance, where family and love can be found where you least expect it.
Jenna Fossey’s life is about to change. An unexpected inheritance and the chance to meet relatives she never knew existed has her heading to the charming little town of Magnolia Harbor. But as soon as she arrives, long-buried family secrets lead to even more questions, and the only person who can help her find the answers is her sexy-as-sin sailing instructor.
Nothing makes Jude St. Pierre feel more alive than racing on the open sea – at least, not until Jenna comes strolling down his dock asking for sailing lessons. But it feels wrong to be attracted to her – especially when he learns why she came to town. Jude knows she deserves the truth but can he help her discover it without losing her and the family he’s come to think of as his own?
Includes the bonus short story A Wedding on Lavender Hill by Annie Rains!
"Ramsay mixes a tasty cocktail of sweet and sexy in this heartfelt launch of the Moonlight Bay series. Ramsay's expert characterization (particularly with the multilayered hero and heroine), entertaining cast of secondary characters, and well-tuned plot will make readers long for a return trip to Magnolia Harbor."—Publishers Weekly
"Every story by Hope Ramsay will touch a reader's heart."—Brenda Novak, New York Times bestselling author
"Happiness is a new Hope Ramsay series."—Fresh Fiction
"Last Chance captures the essence of Southern charm and quirkiness. I'm totally captivated!"—Sherryl Woods, New York Times bestselling author