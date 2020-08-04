Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

A Wedding on Lilac Lane

by

In this enemies-to-lovers small-town romance, a determined daughter finds herself stuck planning her mother’s engagement party – but she must first overcome the opposition of the groom’s son. Would it be so wrong for him to allow their parents to have a happy ending — and possibly themselves?
Genre: Romance / Fiction / Romance / Contemporary

On Sale: April 27th 2021

Price: $8.99 / $12.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 416

ISBN-13: 9781538753286

Forever Logo
Reader Reviews

Praise

"Every story by Hope Ramsay will touch a reader's heart."—Brenda Novak, New York Times bestselling author
"Happiness is a new Hope Ramsay series."—Fresh Fiction
Moonlight Bay