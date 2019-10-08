Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Return to Magnolia Harbor
USA Today bestselling author Hope Ramsay delivers the next book in her Moonlight Bay series, an enemies-to-lovers story about a woman who returns home to her small town and finds love in the most unlikely of places.
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"Every story by Hope Ramsay will touch a reader's heart."—Brenda Novak, New York Times bestselling author
"Happiness is a new Hope Ramsay series."—Fresh Fiction
"An endearing and strong second contemporary."—Publishers Weekly on Summer on Moonlight Bay