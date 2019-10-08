Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Return to Magnolia Harbor

Return to Magnolia Harbor

by

USA Today bestselling author Hope Ramsay delivers the next book in her Moonlight Bay series, an enemies-to-lovers story about a woman who returns home to her small town and finds love in the most unlikely of places.
Read More

Genre: Romance / Fiction / Romance / Contemporary

On Sale: June 23rd 2020

Price: $7.99 / $11.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 400

ISBN-13: 9781538701744

Forever Logo
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews

Praise

"Every story by Hope Ramsay will touch a reader's heart."—Brenda Novak, New York Times bestselling author
"Happiness is a new Hope Ramsay series."—Fresh Fiction

"An endearing and strong second contemporary."
Publishers Weekly on Summer on Moonlight Bay
Read More Read Less

Moonlight Bay