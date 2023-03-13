Return to Magnolia Harbor

USA Today bestselling author Hope Ramsay delivers the next book in her Moonlight Bay series, an enemies-to-lovers story about a man who returns home to his small town and finds love in the most unlikely of places.

Jessica Blackwood is trying to make her architectural design firm a success, and she’s off to a great start, thanks to a recommendation that leads to the job of the century-designing a house for a wealthy but reclusive bachelor. The only problem? Jessica’s new client happens to be her old high school nemesis. The bigger problem? He’s no longer the cocky boy who once tormented her, and suddenly she finds herself intrigued by her new client.Christopher Martin isn’t proud of his past behavior. He regrets nothing more than hurting Jessica all those years ago, and now that he’s back in Magnolia Harbor he finally has a chance to make amends. As the two work side by side, Topher begins to realize he wants more than a house. He wants forgiveness and a future with the woman he’s never forgotten. But can he prove to Jessica he’s truly changed?