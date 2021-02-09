Inspirational lessons about life, work, and overcoming adversity — drawn from Kamala Harris’s norm-shattering ascent to Vice President of the United States.



US Senator and Vice-President elect Kamala Harris has spent her career smashing glass ceilings. Her election as the first Black, Asian-American, and female Vice President is only the latest in a life defined by firsts. When it comes to role models, it’s hard to imagine someone more inspiring than Kamala.

Drawing on Kamala Harris’s unique biography, intimate interviews with prominent women who know her well, and anecdotes from women inspired by Harris’s groundbreaking path, WE’RE SPEAKING offers practical and motivational lessons on the importance of being assertive and true to yourself in your personal life and work alike. From tips on achieving professional goals to advice on compassionate leadership, self-care, personal style, family matters, romantic relationships, and, above all, honoring yourself, your needs, and your ambitions, WE’RE SPEAKING will leave you feeling empowered to follow in Harris's footsteps — shattering glass ceilings of your own as you live the life of your dreams.