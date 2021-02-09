Hitha Palepu

Hitha Palepu is a woman of multitudes — a feminist, a lifelong politics enthusiast, a daughter of immigrants, and a mother raising feminist sons. These multitudes spill into her multi-hypenatted career as an entrepreneur, investor, writer, and speaker. Hitha’s passion for the news and politics is captured in #5SmartReads, a Webby-honored social series that shares 5 must-read articles every day to keep her community informed without being overwhelmed. Hitha's longtime blog, Hitha On The Go, established her as an authority on lifestyle topics and gave way to her book and collaborations with leading brands such as Headspace, Google, and Northwestern Mutual. Her book, How To Pack, was published by Clarkson Potter in 2017. As CEO of Rhoshan Pharmaceuticals, Hitha oversees financing, partnerships, and strategy for the company. Hithan also puts her money where her values are through early stage investing. A partner in Adama Ventures (her family office), she has invested in innovative companies primarily founded by women and focused on women (MM.LaFleur, Girls' Night In, Brightland, and Heymama among them). She is a sought-after speaker on politics & the news, investing, entrepreneurship, work-life juggle, and motherhood. Hitha has spoken at The Riveter Summit, Fohr, Global Brands Group and was selected to speak at SXSW 2020. She is represented by AllRaise's Visionary Voices speakers bureau.