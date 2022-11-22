Use EARLYBIRD for 15% off at checkout! Free shipping on $35+

The Age of AI
And Our Human Future

by Henry A Kissinger

by Eric Schmidt

by Daniel Huttenlocher

On Sale

Nov 2, 2021

Page Count

272 Pages

Publisher

ISBN-13

9780316394413

Genre

Nonfiction / Political Science / Public Policy / Science & Technology Policy

Description

Three of the world’s most accomplished and deep thinkers come together to explore Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the way it is transforming human society—and what this technology means for us all.

An AI learned to win chess by making moves human grand masters had never conceived. Another AI discovered a new antibiotic by analyzing molecular properties human scientists did not understand. Now, AI-powered jets are defeating experienced human pilots in simulated dogfights. AI is coming online in searching, streaming, medicine, education, and many other fields and, in so doing, transforming how humans are experiencing reality.

In The Age of AI, three leading thinkers have come together to consider how AI will change our relationships with knowledge, politics, and the societies in which we live. The Age of AI is an essential roadmap to our present and our future, an era unlike any that has come before.

