The Age of AI
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

The Age of AI

And Our Human Future

by Henry A Kissinger

by Eric Schmidt

by Daniel Huttenlocher

Back Bay Books Logo

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound See All

Trade Paperback / ISBN-13: 9780316273992

USD: $18.99  /  CAD: $23.99

ON SALE: November 1st 2022

Genre: Nonfiction / Political Science / Public Policy / Science & Technology Policy

PAGE COUNT: 368

Select a format:

Trade Paperback
ebook ebook Hardcover See All

Three of the world’s most accomplished and deep thinkers come together to explore Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the way it is transforming human society—and what this technology means for us all.

An AI learned to win chess by making moves human grand masters had never conceived. Another AI discovered a new antibiotic by analyzing molecular properties human scientists did not understand. Now, AI-powered jets are defeating experienced human pilots in simulated dogfights. AI is coming online in searching, streaming, medicine, education, and many other fields and, in so doing, transforming how humans are experiencing reality.

In The Age of AI, three leading thinkers have come together to consider how AI will change our relationships with knowledge, politics, and the societies in which we live. The Age of AI is an essential roadmap to our present and our future, an era unlike any that has come before.

A "Top Ten Tech Books Of 2021" (Forbes)
Wall Street Journal bestseller
One of Newsweek's "Favorite Books of 2021"

What's Inside

Read More Read Less