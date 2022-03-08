The Age of AI

Three of the world’s most accomplished and deep thinkers come together to explore Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the way it is transforming human society—and what this technology means for us all.

An AI learned to win chess by making moves human grand masters had never conceived. Another AI discovered a new antibiotic by analyzing molecular properties human scientists did not understand. Now, AI-powered jets are defeating experienced human pilots in simulated dogfights. AI is coming online in searching, streaming, medicine, education, and many other fields and, in so doing, transforming how humans are experiencing reality.Inthree leading thinkers have come together to consider how AI will change our relationships with knowledge, politics, and the societies in which we live.is an essential roadmap to our present and our future, an era unlike any that has come before.