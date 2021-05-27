The Age of AI
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

The Age of AI

And Our Human Future

by Henry A Kissinger

by Eric Schmidt

by Daniel Huttenlocher

Little Brown and Company Logo

Buy Now:

Amazon Apple Books Barnes & Noble Google Play See All

ebook / ISBN-13: 9780316274104

USD: $14.99  /  CAD: $18.99

ON SALE: November 2nd 2021

Genre: Nonfiction / Political Science / Public Policy / Science & Technology Policy

PAGE COUNT: 272

Select a format:

ebook
ebook Hardcover Audiobook Downloadable Unabridged

Three of our most accomplished and deep thinkers come together to explore Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the way it is transforming human society—and what it means for us all.

An AI learned to win chess by making moves human grand masters had never conceived. Another AI discovered a new antibiotic by analyzing molecular properties human scientists did not understand. Now, AI-powered jets are defeating experienced human pilots in simulated dogfights. AI is coming online in searching, streaming, medicine, education, and many other fields and, in so doing, transforming how humans are experiencing reality.

In The Age of AI, three leading thinkers have come together to consider how AI will change our relationships with knowledge, politics, and the societies in which we live. The Age of AI is an essential roadmap to our present and our future, an era unlike any that has come before.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews