The Equality Machine

The Feminist Machine ignites a deeply informed, aggressively researched conversation about the path to digital era equality. From closing the gender pay gap to exposing and correcting biases in hiring and marketing, tracking and preventing workplace harassment and diversifying the cultural images and voices we see and hear online, to increasing the privacy and safety of women and girls, artificial intelligence, big data, and digital platforms can offer a positive path towards a better future.

This book presents a vision, a blueprint, and a call to action: despite its risks and flaws, digitization can and must become a powerful force for good — for fairness, inclusion, and equality. Through wise implementation of new technology, we can implement a more equal market. This book offers new insights, research-based solutions, and updated policies for a more inclusive and fair society.