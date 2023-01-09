Free shipping on orders $35+
Shopping Cart
Storey's Guide to Raising Beef Cattle, 4th Edition
Health, Handling, Breeding
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around November 27, 2018. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
Whether a farmer is raising one cow or a herd, Storey’s Guide to Raising Beef Cattle is the most reliable reference for ensuring a successful, healthy cattle operation. In this fully updated, full-color fourth edition, long-time cattle rancher and author Heather Smith Thomas explains every aspect of bovine behavior and provides expert guidance on breed selection, calving, feeding, housing, pasture, and health care. Along with in-depth information on raising grass-fed animals, there is also advice on creating a viable business plan and identifying niche markets for selling beef.
This publication conforms to the EPUB Accessibility specification at WCAG 2.0 Level AA.
This publication conforms to the EPUB Accessibility specification at WCAG 2.0 Level AA.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Praise
“Heather Smith Thomas is pure gold, offering understandable wisdom and practical advice that springs from a cherished, successful life of working with cattle. Her sparkling and essential new edition of Storey’s Guide to Raising Beef Cattle will be close at hand on our small ranch.” — Lynn Miller, Editor, Small Farmer’s Journal
“Essential reading for people who are starting out raising beef cattle, with lots of hands-on practical advice.” — Temple Grandin, author of Temple Grandin’s Guide to Working with Farm Animals
“Whether you have been raising cattle for years or are just getting started, this book should be on your shelf.” — Bill Niman, Founder of Niman Ranch, Inc. and BN Ranch
“This is an essential reference manual for anyone raising beef cattle. The breadth of knowledge and countless useful tips offered here are a testament to Heather Smith Thomas’s many decades of experience” — Julius Ruechel, author of Grass-Fed Cattle
“Essential reading for people who are starting out raising beef cattle, with lots of hands-on practical advice.” — Temple Grandin, author of Temple Grandin’s Guide to Working with Farm Animals
“Whether you have been raising cattle for years or are just getting started, this book should be on your shelf.” — Bill Niman, Founder of Niman Ranch, Inc. and BN Ranch
“This is an essential reference manual for anyone raising beef cattle. The breadth of knowledge and countless useful tips offered here are a testament to Heather Smith Thomas’s many decades of experience” — Julius Ruechel, author of Grass-Fed Cattle