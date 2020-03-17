Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Fit for Life
Discover why Fit for Life‘s easy-to-follow weight-loss plan has made this enduring classic one of the bestselling diet books of all time!Read More
It’s the program that shatters all the myths: Fit for Life the international bestseller that explains how to change both your figure and your life. Nutritional specialist Harvey and Marilyn Diamond explain how you can eat more kinds of food than you ever ate before without counting calories…and still lose weight! The natural body cycles, permanent weight-loss plan that proves it’s not only what you eat, but also when and how, Fit for Life is the perfect solution for those who want to look and feel their best. Join the millions of Americans who are Fit for Life and begin your transformation with:
- The vital principles that bring you permanent weight loss and high energy
- The Fit for Life secrets of timing and food combining that work with your natural body cycles
- A 4-week meal plan, menus, shopping tips, and exercise
- Delicious recipes and more.
Edition: Unabridged
