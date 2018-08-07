Witchcraft and Wicca for a modern world, from YouTube vlogger and Instagram sensation Harmony Nice

using crystals, wands, tarot cards, and magical tools

setting up an altar

introductory spells for health and protection

finding your own witchy path–solitary or with a coven

Welcome to Generation “Hex”–an era where young Americans know that witchcraft isn’t about devil worship and spooky curses, and instead are openly embracing meaningful Wiccan rituals that can enrich our lives in real-world ways. In Wicca, 21-year-old Harmony Nice–a YouTube and Instagram star with 700,000 followers–offers modern readers a guide to overcoming obstacles and maximizing happiness. She offers practical guidance on:With beautiful illustrations throughout,offers readers spiritual authenticity, a hint of glamour, and a perfect guide to infusing their lives with spiritual purpose, confidence, and resilience.