Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Wicca

Wicca

A Modern Guide to Witchcraft and Magick

by

Witchcraft and Wicca for a modern world, from YouTube vlogger and Instagram sensation Harmony Nice

Welcome to Generation “Hex”–an era where young Americans know that witchcraft isn’t about devil worship and spooky curses, and instead are openly embracing meaningful Wiccan rituals that can enrich our lives in real-world ways. In Wicca, 21-year-old Harmony Nice–a YouTube and Instagram star with 700,000 followers–offers modern readers a guide to overcoming obstacles and maximizing happiness. She offers practical guidance on:
  • using crystals, wands, tarot cards, and magical tools
  • setting up an altar
  • introductory spells for health and protection
  • finding your own witchy path–solitary or with a coven
With beautiful illustrations throughout, Wicca offers readers spiritual authenticity, a hint of glamour, and a perfect guide to infusing their lives with spiritual purpose, confidence, and resilience.
Read More

Genre: Mind, Body, Spirit / Body, Mind & Spirit / Witchcraft

On Sale: April 2nd 2019

Price: $13.99 / $17.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 240

ISBN-13: 9781580059145

Seal Press Logo
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews