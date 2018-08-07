Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Wicca
A Modern Guide to Witchcraft and Magick
Witchcraft and Wicca for a modern world, from YouTube vlogger and Instagram sensation Harmony Nice
Welcome to Generation “Hex”–an era where young Americans know that witchcraft isn’t about devil worship and spooky curses, and instead are openly embracing meaningful Wiccan rituals that can enrich our lives in real-world ways. In Wicca, 21-year-old Harmony Nice–a YouTube and Instagram star with 700,000 followers–offers modern readers a guide to overcoming obstacles and maximizing happiness. She offers practical guidance on:
- using crystals, wands, tarot cards, and magical tools
- setting up an altar
- introductory spells for health and protection
- finding your own witchy path–solitary or with a coven
