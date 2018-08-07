Harmony Nice

Harmony Nice is a YouTube vlogger and Instagram star helping to bring a greater interest and understanding of Wicca to a modern, diverse audience. She became interested in witchcraft and Wicca at the age of 14 after discovering that her great grandmother, Hilda, was a witch. Three years later, she started her YouTube channel to communicate with other practitioners, educate newcomers, and generate discussion. She lives in London, UK.