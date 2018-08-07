Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Harmony Nice
Harmony Nice is a YouTube vlogger and Instagram star helping to bring a greater interest and understanding of Wicca to a modern, diverse audience. She became interested in witchcraft and Wicca at the age of 14 after discovering that her great grandmother, Hilda, was a witch. Three years later, she started her YouTube channel to communicate with other practitioners, educate newcomers, and generate discussion. She lives in London, UK.Read More
By the Author
Wicca
Witchcraft and Wicca for a modern world, from YouTube vlogger and Instagram sensation Harmony Nice Welcome to Generation "Hex"--an era where young Americans know that…