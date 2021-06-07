The gripping new thriller from the #1 New York Times bestselling author of The Boy from the Woods.



Harlan Coben's next novel will continue the tradition of taut suspense and masterful twists that are the trademarks of this modern master of the thriller genre. Coben returns to Wilde, the ex-military operative with a past shrouded in mystery who appeared one day in the Ramapo Mountains, his memory a blank slate. A major break in the case of Wilde's abandonment leads to the case of a present-day disappearance and presumed suicide that is much more than at first it appears.