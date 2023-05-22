Go to Hachette Book Group home
Join the Club!
Search
Site Preferences
Promotion
Use code DAD23 for 20% off + Free shipping on $45+ Shop Now!
The Truth About the Accident
Contributors
By Nicole Trope
Formats and Prices
Price$13.99
Price$18.99 CAD
Format
Format:Trade Paperback $13.99 $18.99 CAD
Also available from:
I gaze at my husband’s once handsome face, so still and pale in the hospital bed. The doctors say I should keep talking. He might be able to hear me even after the terrible accident that left him fighting for his life. But all I have to whisper to my husband is this: I know what you did.
Every day I wave my husband Damon off with a kiss and a smile, drive our precious children to school, and make sure our house is pristine before preparing a delicious meal. I pretend I’m not filled with fury that he once nearly destroyed our perfect life. It’s important to carry on as normal.
That is, until the accident.
My husband was hit by a car. It was pouring with rain. Nobody saw what happened. But the police are asking questions…
Do they know about the terrible argument we had that day?
Do they know about the text message I sent, telling someone to Delete everything?
Genre:
- On Sale
- Dec 12, 2023
- Page Count
- 304 pages
- Publisher
- Grand Central Publishing
- ISBN-13
- 9781538767160
Newsletter Signup
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use