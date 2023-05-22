Go to Hachette Book Group home

Search

Site Preferences

Show prices in:

Promotion

Use code DAD23 for 20% off + Free shipping on $45+ Shop Now!

The Truth About the Accident

The Truth About the Accident Open the full-size image

Contributors

By Nicole Trope

Formats and Prices

Price

$13.99

Price

$18.99 CAD

Format

Trade Paperback

Format:

Trade Paperback $13.99 $18.99 CAD

Also available from:

From the author of The Family Across the Street comes another gripping psychological thriller about a family in crisis, a marriage at breaking point, and how secrets can be deadly. Perfect for fans of Lisa Jewell and The Housemaid.

I gaze at my husband’s once handsome face, so still and pale in the hospital bed. The doctors say I should keep talking. He might be able to hear me even after the terrible accident that left him fighting for his life. But all I have to whisper to my husband is this: I know what you did.

Every day I wave my husband Damon off with a kiss and a smile, drive our precious children to school, and make sure our house is pristine before preparing a delicious meal. I pretend I’m not filled with fury that he once nearly destroyed our perfect life. It’s important to carry on as normal.

That is, until the accident.

My husband was hit by a car. It was pouring with rain. Nobody saw what happened. But the police are asking questions…

Do they know about the terrible argument we had that day?

Do they know about the text message I sent, telling someone to Delete everything?

Genre:

On Sale
Dec 12, 2023
Page Count
304 pages
Publisher
Grand Central Publishing
ISBN-13
9781538767160

You May Also Like

I Will Find You
I Will Find You $15.99
The Match
The Match $17.99 $22.99 CAD
The Vanishing Point
The Vanishing Point $17.99 $22.99 CAD
The Last Guests
The Last Guests $28.00 $35.00 CAD
The Boy in the Photo
The Boy in the Photo $12.99 $16.99 CAD

Nicole Trope

About the Author

Nicole Trope went to university to study Law but realised the error of her ways when she did very badly on her first law essay because-as her professor pointed out- 'It's not meant to be a story.' She studied teaching instead and used her holidays to work on her writing career and complete a Masters' degree in Children's Literature.

The idea for her first published novel, The Boy under the Table, was so scary that it took a year for her to find the courage to write the emotional story. She went on to publish a further five novels in Australia before joining Bookouture in 2019. She is a USA Today and Amazon bestseller in the USA, UK, AUS and CAN.

Learn more about this author