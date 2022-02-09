The Match
by Harlan Coben

Trade Paperback / ISBN-13: 9781538748299

USD: $17.99  /  CAD: $22.99

ON SALE: October 11th 2022

Genre: Mystery & Thriller / Fiction / Thrillers / Domestic

PAGE COUNT: 400

From the modern master of suspense comes a gripping new thriller in which Wilde follows a tip that may finally reveal the truth behind his abandonment . . . Only to end up in the sights of a ruthless killer.

After months away, Wilde has returned to the Ramapo Mountains in the wake of a failed bid at domesticity that confirms what he’s known all along: He belongs on his own, free from the comforts and constraints of modern life.

Suddenly, a DNA match on an online ancestry database brings Wilde closer to his past than he’s ever dreamed, and finally gives Wilde the opening he needs to track down his father. But meeting the man brings up more questions than answers. So Wilde reaches out to his last, most desperate lead, a second cousin who disappears as quickly as he resurfaces, having experienced an epic fall from grace that can only be described as a waking nightmare.

Was his cousin’s downfall a long time coming? Or was he the victim of a conspiracy as cunning as it is complex? And how does it all connect to the man once known as The Stranger, a treacherous fugitive with a growing following whose mission and methods have only turned more dangerous with time?

Praise

"The Boy from the Woods is as much an action as a psychological thriller, as much a riveting read as a superb character study in which Coben challenges himself by taking his story outside his suburban comfort zone. A must-read for any mystery or thriller fan."—Providence Journal
"The crafty Coben knows how to weave a compelling story with intriguing characters, and Wilde is one of his best."—Associated Press
"Coben never, ever lets you down."—Lee Child
"Every time you think Harlan Coben couldn't get any better at uncoiling a whip snake of a page-turner, he comes along with a new novel that somehow surpasses its predecessor."—San Francisco Chronicle
"[Harlan Coben is] the modern master of the hook and twist."—Dan Brown
"Coben is simply one of the all-time greats."—Gillian Flynn
