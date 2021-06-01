The gripping new thriller from the #1 New York Times bestselling author of The Boy from the Woods.
Harlan Coben's next novel will continue the tradition of taut suspense and masterful twists that are the trademarks of this modern master of the thriller genre. Coben returns to Wilde, the ex-military operative with a past shrouded in mystery who appeared one day in the Ramapo Mountains, his memory a blank slate. A major break in the case of Wilde's abandonment leads to the case of a present-day disappearance and presumed suicide that is much more than at first it appears.
"The Boy from the Woods is as much an action as a psychological thriller, as much a riveting read as a superb character study in which Coben challenges himself by taking his story outside his suburban comfort zone. A must-read for any mystery or thriller fan."—Providence Journal
"The crafty Coben knows how to weave a compelling story with intriguing characters, and Wilde is one of his best."—Associated Press
"Coben never, ever lets you down."—Lee Child
"Every time you think Harlan Coben couldn't get any better at uncoiling a whip snake of a page-turner, he comes along with a new novel that somehow surpasses its predecessor."—San Francisco Chronicle
"[Harlan Coben is] the modern master of the hook and twist."—Dan Brown
"Coben is simply one of the all-time greats."—Gillian Flynn