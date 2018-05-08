Praise
I love Gregg's philosophy on changing your life: It's all about adjusting your day-to-day behavior. This book is a clear, concise guide for doing just that. Go create the life you deserve!—Jason Feifer, editor-in-chief, Entrepreneur Magazine
This is not a self-help book--this is a playbook for making real change in your life, one small step at a time. I highly recommend it!
—Ryan Carson, founder and CEO of Treehouse
Refreshingly honest and REAL! A step-by-step guide to achieving anything you want. I'd recommend [Tiny Leaps, Big Changes] for anyone wanting to move forward in their mindset, strategy, and goals!—Erika De La Cruz, TV host, bestselling author, and founder of Passion to Paycheck
Tiny Leaps, Big Changes
Everyday Strategies to Accomplish More, Crush Your Goals, and Create the Life You Want
Achieve your goals and crush procrastination with these practical personal development strategies based on the hit podcast Tiny Leaps, Big Changes by Gregg Clunis.
In today’s world, we are constantly overloaded with positive messages, such as “follow your passion,” or “dream big,” that are supposed to spark change and accomplishments in our lives. But why doesn’t anyone ever give practical advice on how exactly to achieve those lofty goals?
Tiny Leaps, Big Changes explores the reality behind personal development — that all big changes come from the small decisions we make every day. Using scientific and psychological research, Gregg Clunis shows you what hidden factors drive our behavior and gives you the tools to form helpful, daily habits to accomplish your goals.
After reading Tiny Leaps, Big Changes, you’ll know how to crush procrastination, double your productivity, and lessen the gap between what you want for your life and how you get it.
