Achieve your goals and crush procrastination with these practical personal development strategies based on the hit podcast Tiny Leaps, Big Changes by Gregg Clunis.



In today’s world, we are constantly overloaded with positive messages, such as “follow your passion,” or “dream big,” that are supposed to spark change and accomplishments in our lives. But why doesn’t anyone ever give practical advice on how exactly to achieve those lofty goals?



Tiny Leaps, Big Changes explores the reality behind personal development — that all big changes come from the small decisions we make every day. Using scientific and psychological research, Gregg Clunis shows you what hidden factors drive our behavior and gives you the tools to form helpful, daily habits to accomplish your goals.



After reading Tiny Leaps, Big Changes, you’ll know how to crush procrastination, double your productivity, and lessen the gap between what you want for your life and how you get it.