Gregg Clunis
Gregg Clunis is a content creator and entrepreneur. He is the founder of Tiny Ventures, LLC, where he is focused on creating the education, tools, and resources to help everyday people improve their lives. He’s the host of Tiny Leaps, Big Changes, a top-ranked self-help podcast that makes personal development simple. Gregg is passionate about understanding why people do the things they do, utilizing design thinking to solve complex problems, and sharing his personal experiences with others in the hopes of having a positive influence.Read More
By the Author
Tiny Leaps, Big Changes
Achieve your goals and crush procrastination with these practical personal development strategies based on the hit podcast Tiny Leaps, Big Changes by Gregg Clunis.In today's…