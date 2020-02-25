Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

The Watermelon Seed

A Read-Along Book

With perfect comic pacing, Greg Pizzoli introduces us to one funny crocodile who has one big fear: swallowing a watermelon seed. What will he do when his greatest fear is realized? Will vines sprout out his ears? Will his skin turn pink? This crocodile has a wild imagination that kids will love.

With bold color and beautiful sense of design, Greg Pizzoli’s picture book debut takes this familiar childhood worry and gives us a true gem in the vein of I Want My Hat Back and Not a Box.
Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Animals / Alligators & Crocodiles

On Sale: September 9th 2014

Price: $9.99 / $12.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 40

ISBN-13: 9781484717493

Edition: Enhanced Edition

