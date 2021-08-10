The Watermelon Seed
The Watermelon Seed

by Greg Pizzoli

Illustrated by Greg Pizzoli

Audiobook Downloadable / ISBN-13: 9781668604816

USD: $4.98  /  CAD: $6.98

ON SALE: November 2nd 2021

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Animals / Alligators & Crocodiles

With perfect comic pacing, Greg Pizzoli introduces us to one funny crocodile who has one big fear: swallowing a watermelon seed. What will he do when his greatest fear is realized? Will vines sprout out his ears? Will his skin turn pink? This crocodile has a wild imagination that kids will love.

With bold color and beautiful sense of design, Greg Pizzoli’s picture book debut takes this familiar childhood worry and gives us a true gem in the vein of I Want My Hat Back and Not a Box.

Praise

*"[A]n expert debut."—Publishers Weekly (starred review)
*"Children will love this hilarious book. The story has broad appeal, making it a great first purchase."—School Library Journal (starred review)
"A juicy premise...Pizzoli legitimizes childish anxieties but also slyly exaggerates each worry to highlight the humor."—The New York Times
"With a sharp graphic sensibility, vibrant design, and adept characterization, Pizzoli spins the simple premise into a sweet confection, ripe with broad humor."—Booklist
"The illustrations...recall the cheerful stylings of Ed Emberely and Roger Hargreaves. Deliciously bright colors...leap from the page."—Kirkus Reviews
