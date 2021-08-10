Settle down with this funny book and learn about the magic of reading as a kind librarian teaches a silly pig how much fun reading can be!



The Book Hog loves books — the way they look, the way they feel, the way they smell–and he'll grab whatever he can find. There's only one problem: he can't read! But when a kind librarian invites him to join for storytime, this literature-loving pig discovers the treasure that books really are.



Greg Pizzoli, master of read-aloud fun and three-time Theodor Seuss Geisel Award recipient, introduces a character sure to steal kids' hearts using his signature cheerful colors and lighthearted narrative style.



"Even non-Book-Hogs should have this one. It's that good." —Jon Klassen, Caldecott Medal winner for This Is Not My Hat



"A book that readers will be eager to hog." —Booklist