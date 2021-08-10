Settle down with this funny book and learn about the magic of reading as a kind librarian teaches a silly pig how much fun reading can be!
The Book Hog loves books — the way they look, the way they feel, the way they smell–and he'll grab whatever he can find. There's only one problem: he can't read! But when a kind librarian invites him to join for storytime, this literature-loving pig discovers the treasure that books really are.
Greg Pizzoli, master of read-aloud fun and three-time Theodor Seuss Geisel Award recipient, introduces a character sure to steal kids' hearts using his signature cheerful colors and lighthearted narrative style.
"Even non-Book-Hogs should have this one. It's that good." —Jon Klassen, Caldecott Medal winner for This Is Not My Hat
"A book that readers will be eager to hog." —Booklist
The Book Hog loves books — the way they look, the way they feel, the way they smell–and he'll grab whatever he can find. There's only one problem: he can't read! But when a kind librarian invites him to join for storytime, this literature-loving pig discovers the treasure that books really are.
Greg Pizzoli, master of read-aloud fun and three-time Theodor Seuss Geisel Award recipient, introduces a character sure to steal kids' hearts using his signature cheerful colors and lighthearted narrative style.
"Even non-Book-Hogs should have this one. It's that good." —Jon Klassen, Caldecott Medal winner for This Is Not My Hat
"A book that readers will be eager to hog." —Booklist
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"Even non-Book-Hogs should have this one. It's that good."—Jon Klassen, Caldecott Medal winner for This Is Not My Hat
"The good-natured celebration of books, reading, and libraries will charm fellow bibliophiles."—Kirkus Reviews
"A book that readers will be eager to hog."—Booklist
"Kids will get the clear message that libraries are great places to get comfy with books as well as to read them--and also that any library with room for a scooter-riding porker has room for you."—The Bulletin of the Center for Children's Books