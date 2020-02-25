Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The Book Hog
The Book Hog loves books-the way they look, the way they feel, the way they smell-and he’ll grab whatever he can find. There’s only one problem: he can’t read! But when a kind librarian invites him to join for storytime, this literature-loving pig discovers the treasure that books really are.
Geisel Medalist Greg Pizzoli presents a new character who is sure to steal your heart in this picturebook full of humorous charm and vivid illustrations.
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"Even non-Book-Hogs should have this one. It's that good."—Jon Klassen, Caldecott Medal winner for This Is Not My Hat
"Kids will get the clear message that libraries are great places to get comfy with books as well as to read them-and also that any library with room for a scooter-riding porker has room for you."—BCCB
"The characters' expressions are amusing, and the straightforward sentences are well structured, and it all works together to truly create a book that readers will be eager to hog."—Booklist
"There's nothing especially new here, but the good-natured celebration of books, reading, and libraries will charm fellow bibliophiles, and the author's fans will enjoy making another anthropomorphic animal friend."—Kirkus Reviews
PRAISE FOR THIS STORY IS FOR YOU
"[P]erfect for one-on-one sharing and for storytimes."—Booklist
PRAISE FOR THE 12 DAYS OF CHRISTMAS
"An irresistible read-aloud."—Publishers Weekly, starred review
PRAISE FOR THIS STORY IS FOR YOU
"This narrative that muses about individuality, accepting others, and remaining close to friends is soothing and poetic."—Kirkus Reviews
PRAISE FOR THIS STORY IS FOR YOU
"[L]ovely."—School Library Journal
PRAISE FOR THE 12 DAYS OF CHRISTMAS
"Along with Mo Willems, Pizzoli is the going expert at making the simplest of characters expressive."—Booklist
