A Big Mooncake for Little Star

A Caldecott Honor Book!









Pat, pat, pat…





Little Star’s soft feet tiptoed to the Big Mooncake.





Little Star loves the delicious Mooncake that she bakes with her mama. But she’s not supposed to eat any yet! What happens when she can’t resist a nibble?





In this stunning picture book that shines as bright as the stars in the sky, Newbery Honor author Grace Lin creates a heartwarming original story that explains phases of the moon.