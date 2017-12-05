A Big Mooncake for Little Star (Caldecott Honor Book)

Praise for A Big Mooncake for Little Star:

* "Luminous....Lin's storytelling is both clever and radiant. A warm and glowing modern myth." —Kirkus, starred review

* "The relationship between Little Star and her mother offers a message of empowerment and reassurance. Lin's loving homage to the Mid-Autumn Moon Festival is sure to become a bedtime favorite." —School Library Journal, starred review

* "A charming, childlike quality infuses the artwork; boldly hued gouache pictures feature skies and lawns as patterned as the girl's kitchen wallpaper and curtains." —Publishers Weekly, starred review