Forever and a Duke
A duke meets his match in the last place he’d ever expect in this charming Regency romance by the New York Times bestselling author of My One and Only Duke.
Wrexham, Duke of Elsmore, is overrun by family obligations. With three sisters to escort about Town, a legion of cousins to look after, and aunties who insist he dance with every eligible young woman, he barely has time to manage his dukedom. When he finally carves out a moment to evaluate his family’s finances, he learns that he — and his sisters — are on the verge of social catastrophe.
Eleanora Hatfield has an uncanny knack for numbers, but she knows from experience that dealing with the peerage can only lead to problems. Though she wants nothing to do with any titled gentleman, she reluctantly agrees to help when Rex seeks aid from her employer. What starts out as an unwanted assignment soon leads to forbidden kisses and impossible longings. But with scandal haunting Ellie’s past and looming in Rex’s future, how can true love lead to anything but heartbreak?
Edition: Unabridged
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"Grace Burrowes is terrific!"—Julia Quinn, #1 New York Times bestselling author
"An intelligent, resourceful heroine and a hero who comes into his own bond over fierce games of chess, spirited banter, rapier wit, and mutual attraction in a sweet, passionate romance that is sure to enchant."—Library Journal on When a Duchess Says I Do (Starred Review)
"An unusual pair of smart and worldly but reticent lovers; a modern sensibility about themes of consent, class, and disability; and a surprising and adventurous plot make Burrowes's latest Rogues to Riches Regency satisfyingly relatable nerdy escapism...will warm readers' hearts to the core."—Publishers Weekly on When a Duchess Says I Do (Starred Review)
"Intimacy develops over conversations about his travels, games of chess, and a gradual sexual attraction, much in the manner of Mary Balogh's classic Regency romances...A romance of gentle yearning and fulfillment balance out by a suspense plot and a fast-paced third act."—Kirkus on When a Duchess Says I Do
"Readers will root for these two wary people as they learn to trust each other with their foibles and their truths. With revealing dialogue, games of chess and subtle sensuality, this romance sings."—Bookpage on When a Duchess Says I Do
"Skillfully crafted and exquisitely written, Burrowes' latest is pure gold; a brilliant launch to a promising series."—Library Journal on My One and Only Duke (Starred Review)
"An extremely touching love story, and its finely calibrated shifts in tone are possible because of the author's exhaustive knowledge of the period. Burrowes has spent her career rejecting the rosy, musty myths of the Regency, and My One and Only Duke is her most vivid, compelling portrait of the era yet."—BookPage, "Best Books of 2018"
"Burrowes is a writer of towering talent."—USA Today Happy Ever After
"Pure reading gold."—Library Journal on A Rogue of Her Own (Starred Review)
"A well-plotted, beautifully written story made all the more satisfying by its delightful secondary characters."—Library Journal on Too Scot to Handle (Starred Review)
"Compelling, sympathetic characters and a rare blend of passion and humor result in another exquisite gem from a master of the genre. Gorgeously done."—Library Journal on No Other Duke Will Do (Starred Review)
"Grace Burrowes writes from the heart--with warmth, humor, and a generous dash of sensuality, her stories are unputdownable! If you're not reading Grace Burrowes you're missing the very best in today's Regency Romance!"—Elizabeth Hoyt, New York Times bestselling author
"Grace Burrowes is a romance treasure."—Tessa Dare, New York Times bestselling author
"Sexy heroes, strong heroines, intelligent plots, enchanting love stories...Grace Burrowes's romances have them all."—Mary Balogh, New York Times bestselling author