When a Duchess Says I Do
Treat yourself to a delightful Regency romance with a fairy-tale twist “much in the manner of Mary Balogh.” (Kirkus)
Duncan Wentworth once tried his hand at rescuing a damsel in distress long ago, and he’s vowed he’ll never make that mistake again. Yet when he comes across a stranger in the poacher-infested woods of his estate, decency compels him to offer the lady aid. Matilda is whip-smart, she can read Duncan’s horrible penmanship, and when she wears his reading glasses all Duncan can think about is naughty Latin poetry.
Widowed duchess Matilda Wakefield can’t entrust her secrets to Duncan without embroiling him in the problems that sent her fleeing from London, but neither can she ignore a man who’s honorable, a brilliant chess player, and maddeningly kissable. She needs to stay one step ahead of the enemies pursuing her, and falling into Duncan’s arms is a distraction she can’t afford-or they’ll both pay the price.
“Grace Burrowes is terrific!” –Julia Quinn
“Grace Burrowes is a romance treasure.” –Tessa Dare
Library Journal Best of the Year
Publishers Weekly Bestseller!
BookPage “2019 Most Anticipated Romances”
Bookish “Spring 2019 Must-Read Romances”
Praise
"An intelligent, resourceful heroine and a hero who comes into his own bond over fierce games of chess, spirited banter, rapier wit, and mutual attraction in a sweet, passionate romance that is sure to enchant."—Library Journal, starred review
"An unusual pair of smart and worldly but reticent lovers; a modern sensibility about themes of consent, class, and disability; and a surprising and adventurous plot make Burrowes's latest Rogues to Riches Regency satisfyingly relatable nerdy escapism...will warm readers' hearts to the core."—Publishers Weekly, starred review
"Intimacy develops over conversations about his travels, games of chess, and a gradual sexual attraction, much in the manner of Mary Balogh's classic Regency romances...A romance of gentle yearning and fulfillment balance out by a suspense plot and a fast-paced third act."—Kirkus
"Readers will root for these two wary people as they learn to trust each other with their foibles and their truths. With revealing dialogue, games of chess and subtle sensuality, this romance sings."— Bookpage
"Sexy heroes, strong heroines, intelligent plots, enchanting love stories...Grace Burrowes's romances have them all."—Mary Balogh, New York Times bestselling author
"Grace Burrowes writes from the heart--with warmth, humor, and a generous dash of sensuality, her stories are unputdownable! If you're not reading Grace Burrowes you're missing the very best in today's Regency Romance!"—Elizabeth Hoyt, New York Times bestselling author
"Skillfully crafted and exquisitely written, Burrowes' latest is pure gold; a brilliant launch to a promising series."—Library Journal on My One and Only Duke, starred review
"Burrowes is a writer of towering talent."—USA Today Happy Ever After on My One and Only Duke