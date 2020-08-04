Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
How to Catch a Duke
A fake engagement and plenty of witty banter keep the pages turning in this delightful Regency romance from the New York Times bestselling author Julia Quinn hails as “terrific.”
“I have come to ask you to kill me, my lord.”
Miss Abigail Abbott desperately needs to disappear, and the only person she trusts to help her do that is Lord Stephen Wentworth, heir to the Duke of Walden. Stephen is brilliant, charming, and — when he needs to be — absolutely ruthless. So ruthless that he proposes marriage instead of a pretense of murder to keep Abigail safe.
Stephen knows that Abigail has the dignity and determination of a duchess and the courage of a lioness. When she accepts his courtship of convenience, he also discovers she kisses like his most intimate wish come true. For Abigail, their arrangement is a sham to escape her dangerous enemies. For Stephen, it’s his last, best hope to share a lifetime with the lady of his dreams — if he can convince her his love is real.
"Grace Burrowes is terrific!"—Julia Quinn, #1 New York Times bestselling author
"Another smart story from popular Burrowes."—Booklist on When a Duchess Says I Do
"A sweet, passionate romance that is sure to enchant."—Library Journal on When a Duchess Says I Do
"An unusual pair of smart and worldly but reticent lovers; a modern sensibility about themes of consent, class, and disability; and a surprising and adventurous plot make Burrowes's latest Rogues to Riches Regency satisfyingly relatable nerdy escapism . . . will warm readers' hearts to the core."—Publishers Weekly on When a Duchess Says I Do
"Sexy heroes, strong heroines, intelligent plots, enchanting love stories . . . Grace Burrowes's romances have them all."—Mary Balogh, New York Times bestselling author
"Grace Burrowes writes from the heart -- with warmth, humor, and a generous dash of sensuality, her stories are unputdownable! If you're not reading Grace Burrowes you're missing the very best in today's Regency Romance!"—Elizabeth Hoyt, New York Times bestselling author