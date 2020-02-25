Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Charlotte Brontë before Jane Eyre
Do you think, because I am poor, obscure, plain and little, I am soulless and heartless? You think wrong!–I have as much soul as you,–and full as much heart!
Charlotte Brontë’s Jane Eyre is a beloved classic, celebrated today by readers of all ages and revered as a masterwork of literary prowess. But what of the famous writer herself?
Originally published under the pseudonym of Currer Bell, Jane Eyre was born out of a magnificent, vivid imagination, a deep cultivation of skill, and immense personal hardship and tragedy. Charlotte, like her sisters Emily and Anne, was passionate about her work. She sought to cast an empathetic lens on characters often ignored by popular literature of the time, questioning societal assumptions with a sharp intellect and changing forever the landscape of western literature.
With an introduction by Alison Bechdel, Charlotte Brontë before Jane Eyre presents a stunning examination of a woman who battled against the odds to make her voice heard.
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
PRAISE FOR AMELIA EARHART: THIS BROAD OCEAN
* "Like Earhart herself, this book ought to soar exuberantly into the hearts of its readers."—Kirkus Reviews (starred review)
PRAISE FOR AMELIA EARHART: THIS BROAD OCEAN
YALSA Great Graphic Novel for Teens
PRAISE FOR ANNIE SULLIVAN AND THE TRIAL OF HELEN KELLER
* "Brilliantly conceived and executed. . . . Rarely is [this story] presented in such a breathtaking, original, and empathetic fashion."—Booklist (starred review)
PRAISE FOR ANNIE SULLIVAN AND THE TRIAL OF HELEN KELLER
Eisner Award
PRAISE FOR THOREAU AT WALDEN
ALA Best Book for Young Adults
PRAISE FOR HOUDINI: THE HANDCUFF KING
YALSA Great Graphic Novel for Teens
Booklist Top Ten Graphic Novel for Youth
PRAISE FOR SATCHEL PAIGE: STRIKING OUT JIM CROW
"Sturm's text poignantly conveys the quiet bitterness of his hero, and Tommaso's spare, two-tone drawings brilliantly contrast the physical beauty of the old, rural South with the savagery of its social institutions."—The New York Times Book Review
PRAISE FOR SATCHEL PAIGE: STRIKING OUT JIM CROW
Eisner Award
Glyph Comics Award
NAACP Award Nominee for Best Literary Work--Youth/Teens
Junior Library Guild Selection
PRAISE FOR THOREAU AT WALDEN
* "Porcellino creates a poetic alternation of words and silences that effectively draws the reader into Thoreau's point of view."—Kirkus Reviews (starred review)
PRAISE FOR HOUDINI: THE HANDCUFF KING
* "Simply spectacular."—Kirkus Reviews (starred review)
